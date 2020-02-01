-
Sungjae Im shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Sungjae Im hit 13 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 33rd at 4 under; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 13 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An and Billy Horschel are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
Im got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Im to 1 over for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 third, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to even-par for the round.
On the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 1 over for the round.
