Keith Mitchell hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 12th at 7 under; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 13 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An and Billy Horschel are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

At the 403-yard par-4 first, Mitchell got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 2 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Mitchell had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to even for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Mitchell's tee shot went 150 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 3 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to even-par for the round.

Mitchell hit his drive 360 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 553-yard par-5 15th. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

At the 332-yard par-4 17th, Mitchell had a 319-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 3-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Mitchell's 113 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 4 under for the round.