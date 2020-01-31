-
Keith Mitchell shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Keith Mitchell's impressive tee shot leads to eagle at Waste ManagementIn the second round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Keith Mitchell hits his tee shot 319 yards and stops his ball 2 feet from the cup at the par-4 17th hole. He would tap in for eagle.
Keith Mitchell hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 12th at 7 under; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 13 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An and Billy Horschel are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
At the 403-yard par-4 first, Mitchell got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 second, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 2 over for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Mitchell had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to even for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Mitchell's tee shot went 150 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 3 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to even-par for the round.
Mitchell hit his drive 360 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 553-yard par-5 15th. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
At the 332-yard par-4 17th, Mitchell had a 319-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 3-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Mitchell's 113 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 4 under for the round.
