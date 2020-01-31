In his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, J.J. Spaun hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his round tied for 55th at 1 under; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 13 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 12 under; and Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

Spaun got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 442-yard par-4 second, Spaun went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Spaun to 2 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 432-yard par-4 sixth, Spaun went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Spaun to 3 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 over for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th Spaun hit his tee shot 326 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Spaun to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Spaun's 123 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to even-par for the round.