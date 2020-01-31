In his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Si Woo Kim hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Kim finished his round in 130th at 8 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 11 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford is in 3rd at 9 under.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Kim hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kim at 1 over for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 14th, Kim chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Kim hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Kim went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Kim to 3 over for the round.