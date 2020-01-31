  • Sam Ryder putts well in round two of the Waste Management Phoenix Open

  • In the second round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Sam Ryder rolls in a 26-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Sam Ryder sinks 26-footer to birdie No. 16 at Waste Management

    In the second round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Sam Ryder rolls in a 26-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 16th hole.