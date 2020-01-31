Sam Ryder hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ryder finished his round tied for 17th at 5 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 12 under; Billy Horschel is in 2nd at 11 under; and Hudson Swafford is in 3rd at 9 under.

On the 403-yard par-4 first, Sam Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sam Ryder to 1 over for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 second, Ryder reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Ryder at even for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Ryder hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

Ryder got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Ryder to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Ryder had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Ryder had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Ryder hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ryder to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Ryder's 131 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Ryder to 5 under for the round.