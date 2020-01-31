-
Harold Varner III finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Harold Varner III hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Varner III finished his round tied for 61st at even par; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 13 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 12 under; and Billy Horschel is in 3rd at 11 under.
After a 320 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 15th, Varner III chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.
Varner III tee shot went 184 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Varner III to even-par for the round.
On the 332-yard par-4 17th Varner III hit his tee shot 325 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.
After a 323 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 18th, Varner III chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Varner III to even for the round.
