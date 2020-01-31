-
-
Mark Hubbard shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
-
January 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 31, 2020
Mark Hubbard hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his round tied for 17th at 5 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 12 under; Billy Horschel is in 2nd at 11 under; and Hudson Swafford is in 3rd at 9 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hubbard hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 sixth. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Hubbard's tee shot went 176 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 12th, Hubbard hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Hubbard hit an approach shot from 246 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.
On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.