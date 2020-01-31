Patrick Rodgers hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his round tied for 9th at 6 under; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 11 under; Hudson Swafford is in 3rd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Rodgers's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Rodgers had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.

At the 428-yard par-4 10th, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Rodgers stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Rodgers had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Rodgers's tee shot went 160 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.