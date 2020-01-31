-
Cameron Smith putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 second round in the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Smith gets up-and-down for birdie at Waste ManagementIn the second round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Cameron Smith gets up-and-down from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-5 3rd hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Cameron Smith hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Smith finished his round tied for 124th at 6 over; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 14 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 12 under; and Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Cameron Smith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cameron Smith to 1 under for the round.
On the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Smith to even for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Smith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smith to 2 over for the round.
On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Smith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smith to 1 over for the round.
