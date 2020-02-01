-
Martin Trainer shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Martin Trainer hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Trainer finished his day tied for 131st at 10 over; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 13 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An and Billy Horschel are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
Trainer got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 1 under for the round.
On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Trainer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trainer to 2 under for the round.
At the 442-yard par-4 second, Trainer's tee shot went 309 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 107 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.
On the 432-yard par-4 sixth, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 2 over for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Trainer's tee shot went 209 yards to the left rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
