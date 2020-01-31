In his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Tom Hoge hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his round tied for 15th at 6 under; J.B. Holmes and Wyndham Clark are tied for 1st at 12 under; Billy Horschel is in 3rd at 11 under; and Scott Piercy and Hudson Swafford are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Hoge's tee shot went 147 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 6 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Hoge missed the green on his first shot on the 163-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 13 yards for birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 over for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Hoge chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 over for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Hoge's 163 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

Hoge got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoge to even for the round.