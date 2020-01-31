In his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Mackenzie Hughes hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hughes finished his round tied for 111th at 4 over; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 13 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 12 under; and Billy Horschel is in 3rd at 11 under.

At the 490-yard par-4 14th, Hughes got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Hughes chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hughes to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hughes hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 18th. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Hughes tee shot went 166 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 37 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Hughes hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Hughes's 165 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.