Beau Hossler shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Beau Hossler hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hossler finished his round tied for 40th at 2 under; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 9 under; Adam Long is in 3rd at 8 under; and Hudson Swafford, Tony Finau, Bubba Watson, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 18th, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Hossler had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.
Hossler hit his tee shot 306 yards to the fairway bunker on the 442-yard par-4 second. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Hossler to even-par for the round.
Hossler got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hossler to 1 over for the round.
