Adam Long hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Long finished his round in 4th at 8 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 11 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford is in 3rd at 9 under.

On his second stroke on the 490-yard par-4 14th, Long went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Long to even for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 15th, Long chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Long's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Long hit an approach shot from 80 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Long got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Long had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.