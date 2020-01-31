In his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Lanto Griffin hit 6 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Griffin finished his round in 132nd at 10 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 11 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford is in 3rd at 9 under.

Griffin got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Griffin's 181 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to even-par for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Griffin's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Griffin hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Griffin had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 second, Griffin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Griffin to 2 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Griffin got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Griffin to 3 over for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Griffin's tee shot went 197 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 5 over for the round.