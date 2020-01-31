In his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Chesson Hadley hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadley finished his round tied for 46th at 1 under; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 9 under; Hudson Swafford and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Tony Finau, Bubba Watson, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Chesson Hadley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chesson Hadley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Hadley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Hadley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hadley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 4 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Hadley tee shot went 177 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Hadley's 153 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Hadley hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 472-yard par-4 11th. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Hadley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 14th, Hadley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Hadley at 3 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Hadley chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 4 under for the round.

Hadley got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 3 under for the round.