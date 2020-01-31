In his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Peter Malnati hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Malnati finished his round tied for 61st at even par; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 9 under; Adam Long and Hudson Swafford are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Tony Finau, Bubba Watson, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Peter Malnati hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 403-yard par-4 first. This moved Peter Malnati to 1 over for the round.

Malnati got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 2 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Malnati's tee shot went 169 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Malnati's tee shot went 294 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 453-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Malnati to 3 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Malnati got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Malnati to 4 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Malnati reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 3 over for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Malnati reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 over for the round.