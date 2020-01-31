In his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Sebastian Cappelen hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Cappelen finished his round tied for 66th at even par Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 12 under, Billy Horschel is in 2nd at 11 under, and Hudson Swafford is in 3rd at 9 under.

At the 472-yard par-4 11th, Cappelen got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Cappelen to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Cappelen hit an approach shot from 100 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cappelen to 1 over for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Cappelen's tee shot went 182 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Cappelen got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Cappelen to 3 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Cappelen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cappelen to 2 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Cappelen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cappelen to 1 over for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Cappelen's tee shot went 198 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 432-yard par-4 sixth, after his drive went to the native area Cappelen stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Cappelen to 1 over for the round.