Hudson Swafford hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Swafford finished his round in 3rd at 9 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 11 under; and Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 10 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Swafford had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th Swafford hit his tee shot 315 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Swafford hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 18th. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Swafford reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 third, Swafford hit his 83 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Swafford to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Swafford's 112 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 4 under for the round.