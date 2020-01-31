-
-
Andrew Putnam putts well in round two of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
-
January 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 31, 2020
Andrew Putnam hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Putnam finished his round tied for 62nd at even par; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 11 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford is in 3rd at 9 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Andrew Putnam hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 ninth. This moved Andrew Putnam to 1 under for the round.
Putnam hit his tee at the green on the 163-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 40-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.
At the 442-yard par-4 18th, Putnam's tee shot went 285 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 102 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his approach went 79 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.