Grayson Murray hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Murray finished his day tied for 33rd at 4 under; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 13 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An and Billy Horschel are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th, Murray had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into native area, Murray hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 13th. This moved Murray to even for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Murray had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Murray to 1 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th Murray hit his tee shot 308 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Murray to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Murray had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Murray to 3 under for the round.

Murray got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Murray missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Murray to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Murray's 136 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Murray to 3 under for the round.