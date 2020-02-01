John Huh hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Huh finished his day tied for 25th at 5 under; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 13 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An and Billy Horschel are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Huh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Huh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Huh hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 3 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th, Huh had a great 322-yard tee shot to the green. He ended up missing his eagle attempt from 2 feet but carded a birdie. This moved Huh to 4 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 first, Huh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Huh had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Huh to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Huh's 144 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 5 under for the round.