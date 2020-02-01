-
Harris English shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harris English uses nice approach to set up birdie at Waste ManagementIn the opening round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Harris English lands his 146-yard approach 8 feet from the cup at the par-4 9th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Harris English hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. English finished his day tied for 25th at 5 under; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 13 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An and Billy Horschel are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, English reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 1 under for the round.
At the 453-yard par-4 ninth, English reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put English at 2 under for the round.
English hit his tee shot 299 yards to the fairway bunker on the 428-yard par-4 10th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved English to 1 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 12th, English's tee shot went 148 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, English hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his third shot to the green and had a three-putt for a bogey on the par-5 13th. This moved English to 1 over for the round.
