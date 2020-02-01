  • Harris English shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Waste Management Phoenix Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Harris English lands his 146-yard approach 8 feet from the cup at the par-4 9th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Harris English uses nice approach to set up birdie at Waste Management

    In the opening round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Harris English lands his 146-yard approach 8 feet from the cup at the par-4 9th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.