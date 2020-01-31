-
Russell Henley shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Russell Henley hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Henley finished his round tied for 83rd at 1 over; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 13 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 12 under; and Billy Horschel is in 3rd at 11 under.
On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Henley hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Henley at 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Henley's 181 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to even-par for the round.
On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Henley hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Henley to even for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Henley hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 18th. This moved Henley to 1 over for the round.
