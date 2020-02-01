Joel Dahmen hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day tied for 55th at 1 under; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 13 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An and Billy Horschel are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Dahmen hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 first. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dahmen to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Dahmen had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

Dahmen got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 2 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Dahmen's tee shot went 156 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 332-yard par-4 17th, Dahmen had a 314-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 19-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Dahmen's 136 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to even for the round.