Jordan Spieth hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Spieth finished his round tied for 88th at 1 over; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 9 under; Adam Long and Hudson Swafford are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Tony Finau, Bubba Watson, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a tee shot at the 163-yard par-3 16th green, Spieth suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Spieth at 1 under for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Spieth chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Spieth had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 sixth, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and two putting, moving Spieth to 2 under for the round.

Spieth hit his tee at the green on the 215-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.

Spieth hit his tee shot 311 yards to the fairway bunker on the 453-yard par-4 ninth. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one-putting for a bogey. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.