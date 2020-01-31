-
Jordan Spieth shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jordan Spieth jars long birdie putt at Waste ManagementIn the second round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Jordan Spieth sinks a 32-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 7th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Jordan Spieth hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Spieth finished his round tied for 88th at 1 over; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 9 under; Adam Long and Hudson Swafford are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Tony Finau, Bubba Watson, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 5th at 7 under.
After a tee shot at the 163-yard par-3 16th green, Spieth suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Spieth at 1 under for the round.
After a 321 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Spieth chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Spieth had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.
On the 432-yard par-4 sixth, Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and two putting, moving Spieth to 2 under for the round.
Spieth hit his tee at the green on the 215-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.
Spieth hit his tee shot 311 yards to the fairway bunker on the 453-yard par-4 ninth. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one-putting for a bogey. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.
