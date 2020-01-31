In his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Bud Cauley hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Cauley finished his round tied for 12th at 5 under; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 9 under; Hudson Swafford and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Tony Finau, Bubba Watson, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a 302 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 third, Cauley chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cauley to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Cauley went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Cauley to even-par for the round.

At the 428-yard par-4 10th, Cauley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cauley to 1 over for the round.

Cauley got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cauley to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Cauley hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 13th. This moved Cauley to 1 over for the round.