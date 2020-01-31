Byeong Hun An hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and finished the round bogey free. An finished his day tied for 3rd at 11 under with Billy Horschel; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 13 under; and Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 12 under.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Byeong Hun An reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byeong Hun An to 1 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, An chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved An to 2 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 14th hole, An reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 3 under for the round.

At the 553-yard par-5 15th, An got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 3 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left An to 3 under for the round.

An missed the green on his first shot on the 163-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved An to 4 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 18th hole, An reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 5 under for the round.