Lucas Bjerregaard hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Bjerregaard finished his round tied for 101st at 3 over; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 13 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 12 under; and Billy Horschel is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Bjerregaard's tee shot went 152 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Bjerregaard hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 14th. This moved Bjerregaard to 3 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Bjerregaard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Bjerregaard to 2 over for the round.

Bjerregaard tee shot went 175 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Bjerregaard to 3 over for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 first, Bjerregaard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bjerregaard to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Bjerregaard had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bjerregaard to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Bjerregaard's 115 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bjerregaard to 2 over for the round.