-
-
Carlos Ortiz putts well in round two of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
-
January 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 31, 2020
In his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Carlos Ortiz hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ortiz finished his round tied for 37th at 2 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 11 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford is in 3rd at 9 under.
On the par-4 10th, Carlos Ortiz's 122 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Carlos Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Ortiz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
At the 442-yard par-4 second, Ortiz reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Ortiz at 2 under for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Ortiz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 3 under for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Ortiz went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.