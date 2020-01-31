  • Harry Higgs shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Waste Management Phoenix Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Harry Higgs drains a 27-foot putt to make birdie at the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Harry Higgs sinks 27-footer for birdie at Waste Management

    In the opening round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Harry Higgs drains a 27-foot putt to make birdie at the par-5 15th hole.