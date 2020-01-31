Harry Higgs hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Higgs finished his round tied for 18th at 4 under; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 9 under; Hudson Swafford and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Tony Finau and J.B. Holmes are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a 276 yard drive on the 403-yard par-4 first, Higgs chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Higgs hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 470-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to even-par for the round.

Higgs hit his tee at the green on the 192-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Higgs hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Higgs chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.