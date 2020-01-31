Roger Sloan hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Sloan finished his round tied for 97th at 2 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 11 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford is in 3rd at 9 under.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th, Roger Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Roger Sloan to 1 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Sloan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sloan to even for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Sloan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Sloan chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.

Sloan got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Sloan reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Sloan chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Sloan to 3 under for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 sixth, Sloan had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Sloan to 1 under for the round.

Sloan got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to even-par for the round.