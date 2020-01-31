In his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Zack Sucher hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Sucher finished his day tied for 110th at 4 over; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 13 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An and Billy Horschel are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Sucher's tee shot went 148 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Sucher chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sucher to even-par for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 15th, Sucher chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sucher to 1 under for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Sucher's tee shot went 189 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Sucher got a bogey on the 332-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sucher to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Sucher's 142 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sucher to even-par for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Sucher had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sucher to 1 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Sucher reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sucher to even for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Sucher's tee shot went 199 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Sucher got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sucher to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Sucher had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sucher to 1 over for the round.