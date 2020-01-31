-
Justin Thomas comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Justin Thomas gets up-and-down for birdie at Waste ManagementIn the second round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Justin Thomas gets up-and-down form a greenside collection area to make birdie at the par-4 17th hole.
Justin Thomas hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Thomas finished his round tied for 16th at 6 under; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 14 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 12 under; and Billy Horschel is in 3rd at 11 under.
On the 403-yard par-4 first, Justin Thomas had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Justin Thomas to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Thomas had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to even for the round.
Thomas hit his tee shot 289 yards to the fairway bunker on the 453-yard par-4 ninth. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Thomas to 1 over for the round.
After a 322 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Thomas chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.
On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Thomas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.
On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Thomas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.
