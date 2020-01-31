Cameron Tringale hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Tringale finished his round tied for 62nd at even par; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 11 under; Hudson Swafford is in 3rd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 third, Tringale hit his 114 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tringale to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Tringale had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Tringale's 134 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 3 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Tringale had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tringale to 3 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Tringale reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 4 under for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Tringale's tee shot went 184 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.