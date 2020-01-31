  • Andrew Landry shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Waste Management Phoenix Open

  • In the second round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Andrew Landry sinks a 25-foot putt for birdie at the par-4 18th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Andrew Landry rolls in 25-footer for birdie at Waste Management

