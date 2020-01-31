In his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Andrew Landry hit 13 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Landry finished his round tied for 47th at 1 under; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 9 under; Adam Long and Hudson Swafford are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Tony Finau, Bubba Watson, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a 275 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 14th, Landry chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Landry to 1 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Landry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Landry to even-par for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th Landry hit his tee shot 331 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 18th hole, Landry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.

Landry got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Landry got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Landry to even for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Landry's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.