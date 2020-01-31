-
Andrew Landry shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 31, 2020
Highlights
Andrew Landry rolls in 25-footer for birdie at Waste ManagementIn the second round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Andrew Landry sinks a 25-foot putt for birdie at the par-4 18th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Andrew Landry hit 13 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Landry finished his round tied for 47th at 1 under; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 9 under; Adam Long and Hudson Swafford are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Tony Finau, Bubba Watson, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 5th at 7 under.
After a 275 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 14th, Landry chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Landry to 1 over for the round.
On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Landry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Landry to even-par for the round.
On the 332-yard par-4 17th Landry hit his tee shot 331 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 18th hole, Landry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.
Landry got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 1 under for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 third, Landry got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Landry to even for the round.
On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Landry's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
