Adam Hadwin putts well in round two of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Adam Hadwin hit 13 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadwin finished his round tied for 14th at 6 under; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 13 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 12 under; and Billy Horschel is in 3rd at 11 under.
After a 299 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Adam Hadwin chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Adam Hadwin to even-par for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Hadwin chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
Hadwin missed the green on his first shot on the 215-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 17 yards for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Hadwin's 146 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hadwin had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hadwin to 4 under for the round.
