Keegan Bradley shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Keegan Bradley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his round tied for 12th at 5 under; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 10 under; Hudson Swafford is in 3rd at 9 under; and Adam Long, Tony Finau, Bubba Watson, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 4th at 7 under.
Bradley got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Bradley's 153 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to even-par for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 11th, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 1 over for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Bradley hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Bradley to 1 over for the round.
At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Bradley hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to even for the round.
On the 332-yard par-4 17th Bradley hit his tee shot 314 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.
