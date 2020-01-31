-
-
Bogey-free 4-under 67 by Russell Knox in the second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open
-
January 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 31, 2020
In his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Russell Knox hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Knox finished his round tied for 34th at 4 under; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 14 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 12 under; and Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Russell Knox had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Russell Knox to 2 under for the round.
On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Knox had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Knox to 3 under for the round.
After a 326 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Knox chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 4 under for the round.
At the 558-yard par-5 third, Knox got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Knox to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.