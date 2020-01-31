-
Hideki Matsuyama shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Extended Highlights
Hideki Matsuyama hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his round tied for 55th at 1 under; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 14 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 12 under; and Billy Horschel is in 3rd at 11 under.
At the 558-yard par-5 third, Matsuyama got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Matsuyama to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the 183-yard par-3 fourth green, Matsuyama suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Matsuyama at 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Matsuyama hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 432-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Matsuyama to 2 over for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Matsuyama hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Matsuyama at 4 over for the round.
On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 3 over for the round.
