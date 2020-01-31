In his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Satoshi Kodaira hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Kodaira finished his day tied for 123rd at 6 over; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 13 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An and Billy Horschel are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

At the 490-yard par-4 14th, Kodaira got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kodaira to 1 over for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Kodaira's tee shot went 190 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th Kodaira hit his tee shot 328 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Kodaira to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kodaira hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second. This moved Kodaira to 3 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Kodaira went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Kodaira to 4 over for the round.