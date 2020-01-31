In his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Kyoung-Hoon Lee hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 95th at 2 over; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 9 under; Hudson Swafford and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Tony Finau, Bubba Watson, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a 274 yard drive on the 403-yard par-4 first, Lee chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 third, Lee chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Lee's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Lee got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Lee to 3 over for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 15th, Lee chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.