Patton Kizzire shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Patton Kizzire hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 55th at 1 under; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 13 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An and Billy Horschel are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Kizzire had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 14th, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to even for the round.
On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 over for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Kizzire reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to even-par for the round.
Kizzire missed the green on his first shot on the 183-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 15 yards for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
