Troy Merritt hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 110th at 4 over; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 13 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An and Billy Horschel are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Merritt's tee shot went 193 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Merritt to 2 over for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 428-yard par-4 10th, Merritt chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Merritt to 3 over for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 11th, Merritt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Merritt to 4 over for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 12th, Merritt hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Merritt hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 13th. This moved Merritt to 4 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Merritt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Merritt to 3 over for the round.