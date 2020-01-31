James Hahn hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hahn finished his round tied for 9th at 6 under; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 11 under; Hudson Swafford is in 3rd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 4th at 8 under.

At the 428-yard par-4 10th, Hahn got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hahn to 1 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Hahn had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hahn to even for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Hahn hit his 73 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

Hahn hit his tee shot 283 yards to the fairway bunker on the 442-yard par-4 18th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Hahn had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Hahn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 3 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hahn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 69-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 4 under for the round.