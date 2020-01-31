In his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Kevin Chappell hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Chappell finished his round tied for 114th at 4 over; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 10 under; Hudson Swafford is in 3rd at 9 under; and Adam Long, Tony Finau, Bubba Watson, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 4th at 7 under.

Chappell got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chappell to 1 over for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Chappell hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Chappell at 2 over for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Chappell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chappell to 3 over for the round.

At the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Chappell got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Chappell to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Chappell's 142 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Chappell hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 13th. This moved Chappell to 5 over for the round.

Chappell got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chappell to 6 over for the round.