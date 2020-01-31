-
Kevin Tway shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Kevin Tway hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Tway finished his round tied for 28th at 3 under; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 11 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 10 under; and Hudson Swafford is in 3rd at 9 under.
On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Tway's tee shot went 175 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Tway reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to even-par for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Tway had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Tway hit an approach shot from 72 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Tway's 107 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 4 under for the round.
