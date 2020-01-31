Xinjun Zhang hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Zhang finished his round tied for 49th at 1 under; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 11 under; Hudson Swafford is in 3rd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Zhang's his second shot went 30 yards to the right rough, his third shot went 9 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Zhang hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 470-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Zhang to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Zhang had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zhang to 2 over for the round.

Zhang hit his tee shot 299 yards to the fairway bunker on the 453-yard par-4 ninth. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Zhang to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Zhang's 140 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zhang to 2 over for the round.

Zhang his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Zhang to 4 over for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Zhang chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Zhang to 3 over for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 15th, Zhang chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Zhang to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 18th hole, Zhang had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zhang to 1 over for the round.