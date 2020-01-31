-
Rickie Fowler shoots 6-under 65 in round two of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rickie Fowler birdies No. 8 at Waste ManagementIn the second round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Rickie Fowler sinks a 12-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 8th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Rickie Fowler hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Fowler finished his round tied for 29th at 3 under; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 10 under; Hudson Swafford is in 3rd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 4th at 8 under.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Fowler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 33-foot putt for eagle. This put Fowler at 2 under for the round.
Fowler had a fantastic chip-in on the 163-yard par-3 16th. His tee shot went 187 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his second shot went 31 yards to the right side of the fairway where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 4 under for the round.
On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Fowler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 5 under for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 18th hole, Fowler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 6 under for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 second, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 5 under for the round.
At the 558-yard par-5 third, Fowler got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Fowler to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Fowler had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to 6 under for the round.
