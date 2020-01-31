Rickie Fowler hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Fowler finished his round tied for 29th at 3 under; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 10 under; Hudson Swafford is in 3rd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Fowler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 33-foot putt for eagle. This put Fowler at 2 under for the round.

Fowler had a fantastic chip-in on the 163-yard par-3 16th. His tee shot went 187 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his second shot went 31 yards to the right side of the fairway where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 4 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Fowler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 5 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 18th hole, Fowler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 6 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 5 under for the round.

At the 558-yard par-5 third, Fowler got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Fowler to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Fowler had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to 6 under for the round.