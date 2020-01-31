-
-
Emiliano Grillo shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
-
January 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 31, 2020
Emiliano Grillo hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Grillo finished his round tied for 119th at 5 over; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 11 under; Hudson Swafford is in 3rd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 4th at 8 under.
On the 432-yard par-4 sixth, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Grillo hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 453-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Grillo to 2 over for the round.
Grillo got a double bogey on the 472-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Grillo to 4 over for the round.
On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Grillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 3 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.